Pakistan v Sri Lanka Men's - Tests

Pakistan fight back after batting collapse

Hosts enter day two of the Karachi Test with renewed confidence after a stirring fightback late on the opening day

AP

20 December 2019, 07:50 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo