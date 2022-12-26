KFC BBL|12

Clutch Turner ices see-sawing top of the table clash

Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner has cracked an unbeaten 48 off 38 balls to lead his side to a pulsating victory over the Adelaide Strikers

AAP

26 December 2022, 11:50 PM AEST

