Clutch Turner ices see-sawing top of the table clash

Bowlers dominate before Turner delivers knockout blow

Ashton Turner was the hero as the Perth Scorchers overcame a huge batting collapse to post a thrilling three-wicket Boxing Day win over the ladder-leading Adelaide Strikers.

In reply to the Strikers' underwhelming total of 7-133, the Scorchers crashed to 6-72 in the 10th over of Monday night's clash.

A 43-run stand between Turner and Jhye Richardson steadied the ship, but things were still tense at the death with the Scorchers needing 18 runs off the final 10 balls.

Turner stepped up to the plate to deliver the killer blow in front of 26,211 fans at Optus Stadium.

Behrendorff's 'deadeye' underarm sends Lynn packing

He cracked a Henry Thornton full toss for six over long-on, followed it up with a four through point, and then carved the next ball for six over backward point to all but end the contest.

AJ Tye hit the winning boundary next over to secure victory with five balls to spare.

Turner finished unbeaten on 48 off 38 balls, with his knock featuring three fours and two sixes.

The result lifted Perth to equal top of the table alongside the Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.

The Strikers bowled the Sydney Thunder out for 15 earlier this month, and Adelaide produced another demolition job early in the Scorchers' innings.

Faf du Plessis hit part-time spinner Short (2-11 off two overs) for six on the second ball of the innings, but next delivery the former South African skipper was clean bowled.

Adam Lyth was caught down the leg side, and it was 3-17 when Nick Hobson fell at the hands of star spinner Rashid Khan (1-15 off four overs).

Josh Inglis (19 off 12 balls) settled the ship by blasting 18 runs off Thornton's second over.

But when Inglis was caught and bowled by Ben Manenti and Aaron Hardie (22) was bowled by Short, it was 5-63.

Ashton Agar was the next to fall, but from there Turner took control, guiding his side to victory with a captain's knock.

Earlier, Strikers dangerman Chris Lynn fell victim to a classy Jason Behrendorff run out as the Scorchers restricted Adelaide to a below par total.

The Strikers crawled to 2-59 after 11 overs, but with Lynn at the crease, Adelaide still had a huge chance to produce a blockbuster finish.

Those hopes were dealt a blow when Behrendorff produced a direct side-on hit in the 12th over to run out Lynn for 35 off 34 balls.

Lynn had set off for a single after nudging it to the offside but Behrendorff scooped up the ball and struck the target with an underarm throw despite having just one stump to aim at.

Andrew Tye picked up some late wickets to finish with 3-30, while Jhye Richardson (0-20) and spinner Peter Hatzoglou (0-22) were economical without reward.