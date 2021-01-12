KFC BBL|10

Perth pulverise Hobart in massive nine-wicket win

A third successive defeat for the Hobart Hurricanes as they cop a demoralising pasting from a red-hot Perth outfit that lifted themselves up to third on the BBL|10 ladder

Cricket Network

12 January 2021, 10:21 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo