WNCL 2021

Mack atack leads Meteors in thriller over Queensland

The long-awaited start to the WNCL season provided plenty of drama as a late venue change to beat Canberra's wet weather saw the ACT triumph in a shortened contest

Laura Jolly at ECP Solar Park

30 January 2021, 06:22 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

