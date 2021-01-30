Mack atack leads Meteors in thriller over Queensland

A half-century to Australia opener Beth Mooney was not enough for Queensland in the opening match of the 50-over domestic season as the ACT Meteors claimed a thrilling final-over victory in Canberra.

After Mooney's 58 anchored Queensland's 9-163 from a rain-reduced 25 overs, Katie Mack's 54 (main picture) and veteran Erin Osborne's aggressive 40 had the Meteors on track for an upset win in reply.

Key strikes at the death from Queensland captain Jess Jonassen and pace bowler Georgia Prestwidge left the match hanging in the balance, with ACT needing 11 runs off eight balls.

Just days before the game Meteors coach Jono Dean had talked up the big-hitting potential of allrounder Madeline Penna – tipping she would hit the ball out of any ground she played on – and his prediction immediately proved true as she struck two lusty maximums to seal a five-wicket win.

Achieving any result in the Women's National Cricket League season opener had seemed impossible early on Saturday morning.

Beth Mooney hit five fours in her 58 // Getty

The first round of the tournament had already been delayed three times due to COVID19 and border restrictions, and when the players arrived at Chisholm Oval on Saturday morning to grey skies and rain, yet another delay appeared inevitable.

With the ground severely waterlogged after more than 21mm of rain fell on the nation's capital across Friday night and Saturday morning, a late call was made to shift the game to nearby ECP Solar Park.

Finally, at 2.30pm AEDT, the first ball of the 2021 WNCL season was delivered by Nicola Hancock, marking the return of domestic one-day cricket – although at a reduced 25 overs a side, it was not too dissimilar to T20 format the players last turned out in, during the Rebel WBBL in November.

It was an approach Australia batter Beth Mooney and teenage opening partner Georgia Voll embraced, attacking the bowling of Hancock and new ACT recruit Chloe Rafferty.

Voll found the boundary four times before falling to the bowling of pace bowler Carly Leeson, whose off-season improvement was evident as she employed her slower ball to great effect, dismissing the dangerous Grace Harris (8) and Laura Kimmince (1) without the pair inflicting damage.

Carly Leeson finished with 4-33 from five overs // Getty

Mooney's half-century anchored the Queensland innings, and when she was removed by former Australia spinner Erin Osborne for a run-a-ball 58, new Fire skipper Jess Jonassen upped the ante with an aggressive 38 from 29 deliveries before becoming yet another victim to Leeson's change-up.

Regular wickets ensured there was no late surge for the Fire, who finished their 25 overs on 9-163.

Mack and Rebecca Carter made a cautious start to the ACT chase, the latter scoring just 17 from 37 deliveries before falling to the bowling of off-spinner Harris.

Mack remained steady, playing an impressive array of strokes on her way to a fifty, but she fell soon after for 54.

With 77 from 54 required, former Meteors captain Osborne went on the attack, finding the boundary three times and clearing it once to bring the chase under control.

Her 30-ball 40 ended when she top-edged a simple catch to mid-on off Prestwidge, leaving ACT needing 24 from the last three overs, before Penna's fireworks polished off a thrilling win.