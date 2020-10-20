Indian Premier League 2020

Ashes rivals combine as Royals cruise home

Buttler plays lead hand, Smith unbeaten as Rajasthan beat Chennai to continue push for a top four spot

20 October 2020, 07:31 AM AEST

