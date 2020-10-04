Indian Premier League 2020

Kohli finds form as Aussies misfire in IPL

Five Australians unable to make an impact in IPL double header as Delhi and RCB go top of the table

AAP

4 October 2020, 07:18 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo