RCB clinch Super Over win in IPL nail biter

Stars shine as Super Over decides IPL thriller

For the second straight night, the Indian Premier League delivered another frenetic run chase as Royal Challengers Bangalore edged out Mumbai Indians in a super-over thriller in Dubai.

Chasing 202 to win, Mumbai - through the clean striking of Kieron Pollard (60no from 24 balls) and youngster Ishan Kishan (99 from 54) - scored 79 runs from the final four overs to send the match to a super over, with Pollard hitting the last ball of the innings to the rope to level the scores.

But the gallant fightback was in vain as RCB captain Virat Kohli crashed the last ball of the super over for four to secure a pulsating win.

The evergreen AB de Villiers was named player of the match for his 55no from just 24 balls, 51 of his runs coming in the final six overs of RCB's innings as they added 90 from the last six overs to post 3-201.

The match looked done with four overs to go, Mumbai reeling at 4-122 and hard-hitting allrounder Hardik Pandya dismissed.

But that's when Pollard exploded, taking Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa for 27 runs in the 17th over and, along with Kishan, 22 from the next.

Nineteen runs were required from the final over from Isuru Udana, whose first two deliveries conceded just two runs.

Kishan struck the following two deliveries for six - his first six parried over the rope - but, going for a hat-trick of sixes and his 10th of the night, he was caught on the boundary to depart for 99.

The batters crossed leaving Pollard on strike with five runs required from the last ball. Udana dug it in, Pollard pulled the ball to the mid-wicket rope and the match was tied.

Pollard and Pandya faced the super over from Navdeep Saini and managed just one boundary and seven runs.

Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah took the super over for Mumbai, but defending just seven against Kohli and de Villiers was always going to be a tough ask, as the legendary RCB pair hit a four each to seal victory.

"It was such a rollercoaster of a game," Kohli said after play.

"We batted really well in the first innings to get past 200 and then the start with the ball was outstanding as well.

"But I think they played really well, patiently in the middle overs, waited for the dew to kick in and with that power at the back end with Pollard and Hardik (Pandya) - we got Hardik out - but still for Pollard and Ishan (Kishan) to bat the way they did was outstanding."

The match might not have come down to the wire had RCB held their chances in the field.

Twice in the 17th over, Zampa had Pollard dropped - the first chance spilled over the rope for six - which does not show in the leg-spinner's figures of 1-53 from four overs.

The drop proved costly as Pollard moved from 15 from 11 balls to 60 from 24 to level the game at the death.

Two other Australians featured; James Pattinson conceded 0-51 for Mumbai while Aaron Finch posted his first half-century of the tournament for Bangalore with a 35-ball 53.