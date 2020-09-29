Indian Premier League 2020

RCB clinch Super Over win in IPL nail biter

Mumbai come from nowhere to tie the match before two modern-day greats secure victory

Sam Ferris

29 September 2020, 06:49 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo