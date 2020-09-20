Curran cameo sees CSK topple Mumbai in IPL opener

James Pattinson made his Indian Premier League debut for the Mumbai Indians, but the reigning champions were overrun by the Chennai Super Kings thanks to MS Dhoni's shrewd tactics in the lucrative tournament's season opener.

The IPL's delayed season commenced with three-time winners Chennai beating Mumbai by five wickets in Abu Dhabi early Sunday morning (AEST).

Player-of-the-match Ambati Rayudu (71 off 48) and Faf du Plessis (58no off 44) spearheaded the Super Kings' successful run-chase of Mumbai's 9-162, but it was clever strategy from Chennai skipper Dhoni that proved the game-breaker.

Sam Curran admitted he was shocked to bat ahead of legendary limited-overs finisher Dhoni, who promoted the Super Kings' $1.1m (AUD) purchase ahead of himself with the game on the line.

The match situation appeared tailor-made for Dhoni when Chennai lost their fourth wicket still needing 28 from 17 balls, and star death bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult with an over each still to bowl.

But the 39-year-old sent in Curran, who smashed two sixes (including one off Bumrah) in a six-ball cameo that yielded 18 runs to lay the platform for du Plessis to ice the game in the final over with four balls to spare.

"We tried to intimidate the bowler a bit, it was just a psychological aspect," said Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last month. "We know we bat quite deep, and wanted them to go after the bowler. If you clear one or two (sixes), then it is easier for the batsmen to follow."

Pattinson, a late call-up for Mumbai as a replacement for Lasith Malinga, trapped Murali Viraj lbw in his first over and finished with economical figures of 1-27 from four overs.

Pattinson appeals successfully for Vijay's wicket // BCCI/IPL

The other Australian in action, veteran allrounder Shane Watson, had been dismissed by Boult for four in the previous over as Chennai slumped to 2-6.

But du Plessis and Rayudu's 121-run third-wicket partnership broke the back of the chase before Ravindra Jadeja (10 off five deliveries) and Curran, who had earlier taken 1-28 from his four overs, sealed the deal.

"I was very surprised, when Jadeja got out, for me to walk (in) ahead of Mr MS Dhoni," said Curran. "It was a big shock to me.

"But the plan was just to go out there, have a dip, and if it comes off, it comes off. Luckily it did – (it was a) great win."

Chennai coach Stephen Fleming admitted Curran, who took 3-35 against Australia in the second ODI earlier this month in his sole appearance in the six-game limited-overs series, may not have played had fellow allrounder Dwayne Bravo been fit.

"That's why we bought him. His attitude is quite infectious. His performance today was quite outstanding," said Fleming. "(But) if Dwayne was fit, it would have been a toss-up whether he would have played at all."

Du Plessis took two spectacular catches near the rope in Mumbai's first innings to send back Saurabh Tiwary (42) and Hardik Pandya (14) in the same Jadeja over to peg back the title-holders.

Fellow South African Lungi Ngidi claimed three wickets, including that of the dangerous Kieron Pollard (18), as Mumbai managed only 41 runs in the last six overs, losing six wickets in the process.

The world's richest Twenty20 league was originally scheduled to be played in India from March 29 but was rescheduled for the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The usual carnival-like atmosphere, however, was missing in the contest which took place without spectators in the stands.

Spilled catches and misfields indicated that players, most of them featuring in competitive cricket for the first time in months, were not at their sharpest.

"You just have to make your own noise out there. It's hard when you don't have the fans cheering you," said Pattinson.

"It's different times but we're just really grateful to be playing cricket and hopefully putting on a show for people back home."

This year's 56 matches in 46 days will be held in biosecure bubbles in UAE cities Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, with organisers hoping to allow some fans to attend during the later stages of the tournament, which will end on November 10.

- with AAP