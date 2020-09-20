Indian Premier League 2020

Curran cameo sees CSK topple Mumbai in IPL opener

MS Dhoni's move to promote Sam Curran proves game-breaker as title-holders go down despite strong showing from James Pattinson on IPL debut

Cricket Network

20 September 2020, 08:19 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo