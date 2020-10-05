Indian Premier League 2020

Watson winds back the clock in vintage T20 performance

The 39-year-old Australian veteran reversed his poor form with an IPL blitz to steer Chennai to a 10-wicket thumping of Glenn Maxwell's Kings XI

5 October 2020, 07:25 AM AEST

