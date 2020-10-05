Watson winds back the clock in vintage T20 performance

Watson launches 101-metre six in brutal IPL innings

Shane Watson wound back the clock and hit form in stunning fashion as he and Faf du Plessis steered the Chennai Super Kings to a comprehensive 10-wicket win against the Kings XI Punjab in overnight Indian Premier League action.

Watson launched three sixes – including one massive 101-metre bomb that landed in the Dubai stadium's top deck – and 11 fours has he smashed 83 runs from 53 balls in a vintage performance.

South Africa's Faf du Plessis added 87 from 53 balls as the pair chased down Kings XI's 4-178 with 14 balls to spare, with their 181 setting a new record for the first wicket partnership.

The 39-year-old former Australia international had been under scrutiny in Chennai's slow start t the season, having mustered a best of 33, including two scores of four or less, in his previous four innings.

But those questions were put to rest in emphatic fashion showed he still has plenty to offer the shortest format, including launching as slog-swept six measured at 101 metres off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi that landed in the Dubai stadium's top tier.

Watson admitted after the match something "felt slightly off earlier in the tournament" and had made some minor technical adjustments head of this innings, indicating he played with a "bit more intent on the front leg, getting my weight through the ball".

It was just Chennai's second win in their first five games, while Kings XI remain rooted to the foot of the table with only one win from their five matches.

Glenn Maxwell scored 11 from the seven balls he faced for Kings XI who were led by KL Rahul's 63 from 52 balls, while West Indies sensation Nicholas Pooran smashed three sixes in a quick 33 from 17 balls.

Warner hits out in the Sharjah heat // BCCI

In the evening's earlier match, Australian opener David Warner hit a quickfire 60 of 44 balls but that was not enough to guide his Sunrisers Hyderabad side to victory as the Mumbai Indians won their clash in Sharjah.

Warner, with five fours and two sixes, top-scored for his team before Ishan Kishan took a flying catch at third man up Iinside the circle off the bowling of James Pattinson to dismiss the Hyderabad captain in the 16th over.

The pace trio of Pattinson (2-29), Trent Boult (2-28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-41) did the bulk of the damage as Hyderabad were restricted to 7-174 in their 20 overs.

Pattinson, having played in all five of Mumbai's matches after being a late call-up to the tournament, now has seven wickets at 22.85 and an economy of 8.

James Pattinson is taking a wicket every 17 balls // BCCI

Quinton de Kock had earlier hit 67 off 39 balls as Mumbai finished on 5-208, helping his team to a 34-run victory.

"The wicket looked good but it was slightly on the slower side so getting past 200 was a great effort," Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said.

"We didn't have any total in mind, we back our bowlers to do the job and that's what they did."

Mumbai now have six points after winning three of their five games while Hyderabad are in the bottom half of the eight-team competition having lost three and won two.