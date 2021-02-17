Jewell sparkles on tight opening day

Bulls bowlers impress but Jewell shines bright

Caleb Jewell posted an unbeaten century after 15 months in Sheffield Shield wilderness, helping Tasmania reach 7-293 at stumps on day one of their Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland in Hobart.

Jewell's most recent KFC BBL game was at the start of 2020, while before this week's recall he hadn't played in any format for Tasmania since November, 2019.

But the batsman successfully transferred some impressive grade form into first-class cricket, seeing of the second new ball to finish 131 not out at the end of Wednesday's play.

Classy Jewell breaks through for first Shield ton

It is the 23-year-old's maiden first-class hundred.

"A bit of relief ... it was pretty amazing," Jewell said.

"I've had a few cracks at it now. I thought I had nothing to lose.

"If we can get another 50 or 100 runs tomorrow, it'll probably swing it in our favour a bit.

"They've got a world-class batting line-up, so it's pretty even (now)."

Jewell shared a 53-run stand with Test skipper Tim Paine, who scored 20 and looked set for a big knock after stroking three boundaries in a single over from Jack Wildermuth.

But Paine, who is captaining Tasmania in the absence of national T20 squad member Matthew Wade, became left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann's maiden Shield scalp.

"I couldn't have thought of a better (scalp) in that team," Kuhnemann said.

"It was awesome. I was lucky, I dare say he won't do that in the second innings.

"We bowled well ... hopefully we can bat all day tomorrow."

Kuhnemann debuted for table-topping Queensland in the absence of injured leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who was the leading wicket-taker in the Shield hub earlier this summer.

The Bulls' attack has been weakened by the unavailability of Swepson (neck) and Michael Neser (hamstring), who were both part of Australia's Test squad this summer.

Mark Steketee, who was set to be part of Australia's tour of South Africa, bowled Charlie Wakim in the opening over of the match after Usman Khawaja won the toss.

Mark Steketee had his maiden Test tour cancelled, but he's back in the #SheffieldShield and up to his old tricks. How about this for a delivery... pic.twitter.com/5XQMrGF8Ee February 17, 2021

Former Test opener Joe Burns, having given Mac Wright a reprieve when he dropped a slips catch, held onto an edge to remove the same batsman for 22.

Jordan Silk dug in, facing 73 balls during his knock of 20, then was trapped lbw by Xavier Bartlett before lunch.

Brendan Doggett claimed the only wicket to fall in Wednesday's post-lunch session, finding Jake Doran's edge.

Doggett trapped Beau Webster lbw after tea, and Bartlett struck with the second new ball to dismiss Jarrod Freeman in the shadows of stumps.

But Jewell remained defiant, comfortably bettering his previous highest first-class score of 52.