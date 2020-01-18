South Africa v England Tests - Men's

Stokes, Pope post centuries to put England in control

Mammoth fifth-wicket stand powers England to big total before late wickets leave South Africa facing an uphill battle in third Test

AFP

18 January 2020, 08:06 AM AEST

