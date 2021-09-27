Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Honours even in Shield opener despite Hilton's ton

The summer's opening Sheffield Shield clash ended in a draw after Hilton Cartwright's drought-breaking century

Andrew Ramsey at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

27 September 2021, 05:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo