Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Familiar tale emerges on Shield's opening day

Western Australia duo Cameron Green and Shaun Marsh dominated with the bat on the opening day of Australia's first-class season

Andrew Ramsey in Adelaide

24 September 2021, 05:55 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo