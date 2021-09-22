Marsh One-Day Cup 2021-22

WA claim bonus point in big win over Redbacks

Mitch Marsh and Josh Philippe led the way with the bat on the opening day of the Marsh Cup season

AAP

22 September 2021, 05:55 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo