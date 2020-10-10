Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

LIVE: South Australia v Western Australia, day one

The Marsh Sheffield Shield season begins with South Australia bowling first against Western Australia at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide

Cricket Network

10 October 2020, 06:35 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo