LIVE: South Australia v Western Australia, day one

The 2020-21 Marsh Sheffield Shield begins today with South Australia and Western Australia meeting at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval amid strict biosecurity regulations.

WA captain Shaun Marsh won the toss and opted to bat, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman to open up for a side that has handed debuts to two bowlers in Cameron Gannon and Lance Morris.

South Australia have left out veteran Callum Ferguson, with Brad Davis preferred at No.3 while Chadd Sayers, Nick Winter and Wes Agar lead their pace attack.

Travis Head and Shaun Marsh at the toss // Cricket Network

Play begins at 11.30am AEDT, while in today's other game, Queensland face Tasmania at Gladys Elphick Park from 11am AEDT.

Both matches will be streamed live on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app worldwide and free. Your commentators for the Redbacks-WA clash will be Lawrie Colliver, Sam Tugwell and Paul Bonsor The matches will also be available on Kayo for subscribers. More details below.

QUICK SINGLE All You Need To Know for the Sheffield Shield

South Australia will be keen to get underway having endured an unusual pre-season, with Mike Hussey completing an exhaustive review into the state system that shone a spotlight on a "culture of mediocrity" following three successive years of collecting the Sheffield Shield wooden spoon, which saw Jamie Siddons leave the post of head coach.

New head coach Jason Gillespie was appointed in August – and will watch this first match on the cricket.com.au live stream from his hotel room where he is serving his 14-day quarantine having only recently returned from coaching Sussex in the UK.

While there's a spring in the Redbacks' players' steps as they look to impress the new coach, a key beneficiary of the off-season moves is set to be leg-spinner Lloyd Pope who is the state's front-line tweaker following the exits of Adam Zampa (NSW) and Tom Andrews (Tasmania).

QUICK SINGLE New Shield rules a test case ahead of Indian series

South Australia also have 'home' advantage with the first four rounds of Shield action to be played in Adelaide, and should be more familiar with conditions at Karen Rolton Oval – the venue for this first round clash – and Gladys Elphick Park, where Queensland and Tasmania are meeting.

Western Australia, meanwhile, arrive hell bent on ending a 21-year drought since their last Sheffield Shield title, and have handed debuts to Gannon, playing his first game for the state having moved from Queensland in the winter, and Morris, the 22-year-old fiery right-armer who impressed in WA's pre-season training.

Cameron Gannon, left, and Lance Morris on debut // Cricket Network

WA coach Adam Voges worried that having restrictions placed upon his squad might "be a bit of a shock" to some players, but the tight-knight group – led by Shaun Marsh while his brother Mitch is absent – shares their coach's determination to end the state's barren title run in first-class cricket.

With Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman backed as the state's openers and Marsh at No.3, how Western Australia line-up in the middle order proved interesting given the talent at Voges' disposal.

Rising star Cameron Green was listed to bat at No.4, although the 21-year-old will not bowl in this match as he continues to work on some technical changes designed to avoid a third successive summer of back stress issues.

And Ashton Turner, who has returned to bowling having overcome long-term shoulder issues, claimed the final spot in the top five with former Test player Hilton Cartwright named 12th man, while D'Arcy Short was left out of WA's trimmed down squad of 12 for this match.

How can I watch?

Right here! Cricket.com.au and the CA Live App will be live streaming all matches of the Marsh Sheffield Shield through our match centre and Apple TV. It's simple to do and doesn't cost you a cent – CA Live app users tap 'More' in the bottom bar then 'Sign Up' in the top right. On desktop or mobile web, just click here, fill in a few basic details and enjoy some live cricket!

In a bonus for subscribers, those streams will also be able to be watched through Kayo Sports.

How does the points system work?

Teams get six point for an outright win, one point for a draw, plus 0.01 of a bonus point for every run over 200 they score during the first 100 overs of their first innings (ie: 350 after 100 overs nets you 1.5 bonus points) and 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket a team takes during the first 100 overs of their opponent's first innings (ie: 10 wickets before 100 first-innings overs elapses nets you 1 point).

Western Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis (wk), Joel Paris, Matt Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Lance Morris

South Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Brad Davis, Travis Head (c), Tom Cooper, Harry Nielsen (wk), Liam Scott, Nick Winter, Chadd Sayers, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope