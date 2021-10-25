ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

SL stay unbeaten after fiery World Cup clash

Sri Lanka pull off their highest successful run chase at a T20 World Cup, beating Bangladesh by five wickets

AAP

25 October 2021, 07:07 AM AEST

