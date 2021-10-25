SL stay unbeaten after fiery World Cup clash

Fiery scenes after first wicket in T20 World Cup clash

Bangladesh have been made to pay for some dropped catches by losing to Sri Lanka in a spicy group match at the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka, who hit nine sixes in Sharjah, chased down Bangladesh's total of 4-171 with five wickets and seven balls to spare, their highest successful run chase in a T20 World Cup.

Crucially, Bangladesh's Liton Das dropped Bhanuka Rajapaksa on 14 in the 13th over and Charith Asalanka on 63 two overs later.

Sri Lanka celebrate their fourth win from four in the tournament // Getty

The pair went on to compile an 86-run partnership with Rajapaksa, on his 30th birthday, making 53 off 31 balls and Asalanka an unbeaten 80 off 49.

Das had earlier been involved in an ugly confrontation with Sri Lankan bowler Lahiru Kumara which required the umpires and other players to separate them.

Tensions had risen after fellow opening batter Mohammad Naim played the ball to bowler Binura Fernando, only for Fernando to throw the ball back, narrowly missing the batter's head.

When, shortly after, Das was caught off Kumara for 16, the pair were involved in a head-to-head mid-pitch confrontation. Other players became involved, mostly as peacemakers, before Das left the field.

Das and Kumara come together in Sharjah // Getty

Naim went on to make 62 off 52 balls though the key innings was that of Mushfiqur Rahim, whose 37-ball 57 provided much-needed acceleration.

"I thought 171 could be defended," Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said.

"We were in the game until the tenth over, but things went wrong for us after that. We will correct that in the next game."

Sri Lanka began well, recovering from the fourth-ball dismissal of Kusal Perera to reach 1-71 after eight overs before Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets in four balls as Sri Lanka slipped to 4-80 at the mid-point.

That made Shakib the T20 World Cup's all-time leading wicket-taker with 41, two ahead of Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

Rajapaksa and Asalanka had to take risks, and thanks to Das's drops, they got away with them.

"It was not the easiest target to chase but once batsmen are set, any target can be chased," Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said.

"It was an outstanding innings from Asalanka. It's very important that youngsters step up at this stage, it was really nice to see that."

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, A2