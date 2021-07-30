Sri Lanka v India T20Is - Men's

Birthday boy Hasaranga spins Sri Lanka to series win

Wanindu Hasaranga had a birthday to remember, taking 4-9 as Sri Lanka restricted a depleted India to 8-81

Reuters

30 July 2021, 07:55 AM AEST

