Indian Premier League 2020

Warner punts Kohli to early IPL exit

David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad owed much to Kane Williamson and Jason Holder for a supreme run-chase that eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore

AAP

7 November 2020, 07:01 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo