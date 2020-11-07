Warner punts Kohli to early IPL exit

David Warner was left saluting the quality of two Test captains, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and the West Indies' Jason Holder after they guided his Sunrisers Hyderabad side to within one victory of the IPL final.

After captain Warner had suffered a controversial dismissal as Sunrisers chased Royal Challengers Bangalore's 7-131, the experienced pair guided Hyderabad to a six-wicket win with two balls to spare thanks to an unbroken partnership of 65.

It left Australian Warner thankful, particularly to Kiwi Williamson, whose unbeaten 50 off 44 balls he described as masterful.

Kane Williamson and Jason Holder embrace // BCCI/IPL

"What a masterclass player he is," enthused Warner. "He's done it for years for New Zealand. We can't speak highly enough of the bloke.

"It was a bit close for my liking at the end but when you have a guy like Kane at the end, you back him."

Asked about his effusive praise for a New Zealander, Warner couldn't help but smile: "That's the last time I'll do it!"

Holder, who had also bowled beautifully, taking 3-25 including the vital early wicket of Bangalore captain Virat Kohli for six, ended up backing Williamson with an excellent 24 off 20 balls.

With nine needed off the last over, Holder struck back-to-back boundaries in the final Navdeep Saini over to seal the win.

"Jason is cooler than me, he's playing beautifully," said Williamson.

David Warner and Virat Kohli // BCCI/IPL

Hyderabad will now take on the Delhi Capitals in what is effectively a semi-final on Sunday with the winners meeting defending champions Mumbai in Tuesday's final in Dubai.

Kohli sprang a surprise by opening the batting for Bangalore but the ploy did not work as the India captain gloved a rising Holder delivery.

The West Indies skipper has had an excellent tournament since replacing injured Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as he also dismissed the other opener Devdutt Padikkal to jolt Bangalore.

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch made 32 in his return to the side, batting at No.3, having earlier been replaced by Josh Philippe, who played five games in his maiden IPL season.

Aaron Finch hit RCB's only six // BCCI/IPL

But England allrounder Moeen Ali ran himself out on a free-hit delivery two balls later following a direct hit by Rashid Khan, leaving the onus on AB de Villiers to lend some respectability to Bangalore's total.

De Villiers made a fluent 56 from 43 balls but lost his middle stump to T Natarajan just when Bangalore expected him to provide the late flourish.

Zampa celebrates with AB and Kohli // BCCI/IPL

Bangalore, one of the most decorated batting sides in the IPL, managed just one six, from Finch, in their innings.

Hyderabad wobbled early in their reply with Warner back in the hut after a run-a-ball 17, which came to an end when he was given out caught behind off Mohammed Siraj, somewhat contentiously, on review.

Bangalore's spin duo of Australian Adam Zampa (1-12 off four) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1-24 off four) restricted the Hyderabad batsmen but Williamson found the occasional boundary in his superbly-timed chase.