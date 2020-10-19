Indian Premier League 2020

Warner stars but falls short amid Super Over drama

Sunrisers skipper David Warner plays a key middle-order hand in run chase but Kiwi Lockie Ferguson shines brightest for Kolkata after scores finish level

AAP & Cricket Network

19 October 2020, 06:34 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo