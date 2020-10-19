Warner stars but falls short amid Super Over drama

Lethal Lockie outshines Warner in Super Over thriller

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner made a brilliant 47no from 33 deliveries from No.4 to push his side into a Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night, but it was KKR who emerged triumphant thanks largely to New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson.

Ferguson took 3-15 in the regulation 20 overs and then held the Sunrisers to just two runs in the Super Over, clean bowling Warner and Abdul Samad within the first three balls.

Kolkata then notched the required three runs within four balls off ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan to record their fifth win in the tournament and stay fourth on the table.

Earlier, Ferguson mixed his pace with some brilliant leg-cutters to rattle the Sunrisers in their pursuit of KKR's 5-163 (Eoin Morgan 34 off 23, Dinesh Karthik 29 off 14) and with one over left, Warner's side needed 17.

The Australian was batting at No.4 after Kane Williamson was pushed up to open due to an adductor injury; the theory being Williamson would have to run less if he could target early boundaries in the Powerplay.

Batting with Rashid in the final over, which was bowled by a limping Andre Russell – who had earlier left the field with an apparent hamstring injury – Warner got on strike from the second ball and proceeded to hit three consecutive fours and a two.

But with two required off the last ball, Russell gave away only one to force the game into the Super Over, where Ferguson stole the show, claiming Warner first ball and then Samad to end the tie-breaker over after just three deliveries.

Playing in his first IPL game of the tournament, Ferguson had made an immediate impact when he had his New Zealand captain Williamson (29) caught at third man off his first ball.

In his next over he bowled Priyam Garg with a slower delivery to push Hyderabad's run-chase off track, and he returned to the attack later to knock over Manish Pandey, before a fourth wicket went begging when he had a difficult catch off Samad dropped by Russell at backward point.

Warner's Sunrisers sit in fifth spot, with three wins from nine.

"I don't know what to say, I'll probably have to bite my tongue a little bit," Warner said. "We probably leaked a few too many, towards the middle overs and towards the back end.

"For us it's about trying to finish games. We've come too close the last three games and we haven't got across the line, so I'm quite disappointed.

"I stick by my decision (to bowl first). Coming from Dubai I felt this wicket looks like a nice batting wicket and wasn't going to change too much, and to be honest, it didn't.

"It held up a little in the middle of the wicket, but at the end of that day that is no excuse. I felt 165-170 was probably a par total. We lost wickets at crucial times again."