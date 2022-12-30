Sixers make it back-to-back victories over the 'Gades

Vince, Patterson lead Sixers to seven straight over 'Gades

Kurtis Patterson and James Vince have helped steer the Sydney Sixers to a comfortable six-wicket BBL win over the Melbourne Renegades in Geelong.

After restricting their hosts to a below-par 7-124, the Sixers were never seriously in trouble in their run chase in front of 12,336 fans at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

Vince (39 off 31 balls) was the early aggressor before Patterson (38 off 35) took the reins, with the pair laying a strong platform.

Dan Christian (21 not out off 15) completed the job, belting four consecutive boundaries off Kane Richardson to guide the Sixers home with 13 balls to spare.

Air Jordan makes impact with another outfield classic

Two quick wickets fell when Vince and captain Moises Henriques (2) were dismissed a few balls either side of the drinks break.

When Patterson was out caught off West Indian left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (2-24) with the Sixers at 4-99, the Renegades had a glimmer of hope.

But it was merely a speed bump for the Sixers (4-2), who cruised to a fourth consecutive victory this tournament and a seventh straight Big Bash win over the Renegades.

It lifted them level on points with the Perth Scorchers at the top of the table, while the Renegades (3-3) have suffered three straight defeats.

The Renegades won the toss and batted first but their highly credentialed batting line-up faltered for the second time in as many matches against the Sixers.

KP just makes it look easy! 💥 #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/MJ0ede4qmm — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2022

Shaun Marsh (35 off 29 balls) and Jonathan Wells (28 off 30) were solid contributors but lacked support at the top.

The Sixers' bowlers shared the wickets, with Chris Jordan (2-25), Hayden Kerr (2-25), Ben Dwarshuis (1-18), Jackson Bird (1-23) and Izharulhaq Naveed (1-31) all getting in on the action.

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe dropped a simple early chance when Martin Guptill (12) edged one behind off Bird but the Sixers' catching was otherwise superb.

Kerr, Jordan and Jordan Silk all claimed difficult diving catches in the outfield.

Renegades captain Nic Maddinson was the first batter out – for a six-ball duck – when he was caught brilliantly by Kerr.

The Renegades managed just 1-14 from the opening Powerplay and their run rate still sat well below six at the halfway point of the innings, when they were struggling at 3-53.

Guptill dropped on one ball, Maddinson caught on the next! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/sG5KSTQ5pC — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2022

At that stage, Marsh had been the only batter to find the boundary.

He hit three fours and one of the Renegades' two sixes for the innings, with Aaron Finch (17 off 15) the only other batter to clear the rope.