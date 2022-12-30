KFC BBL|12

Sixers make it back-to-back victories over the 'Gades

A superb bowling display and composed batting has lifted the Sixers to second on the BBL|12 table with consecutive victories over the Renegades

AAP

30 December 2022, 10:00 PM AEST

