LIVE: Sixers v Renegades, Big Bash League

Test and ODI quick Josh Hazlewood has made his return for Sydney Sixers in their KFC BBL clash against Melbourne Renegades at the SCG.

The Sixers are already guaranteed of a spot in the KFC BBL finals but need to win in order to stay in the running for a top-two finish and a double chance in the knockout stage.

The Renegades, the defending champions who are already out of finals contention, welcome back skipper Aaron Finch and paceman Kane Richardson from international duty.

The Sixers won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steve O'Keefe

Renegades XI: Aaron Finch (c), Tom Cooper, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Samit Patel, Brayden Stepien (wk), Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson