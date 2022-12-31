KFC BBL|12

Hales, Davies shine in Albury as Thunder hold off 'Canes

Matthew Wade briefly threatened to pull off another record chase for the Hurricanes after half centuries to Alex Hales and Ollie Davies helped the Thunder post the fourth highest BBL score

Jack Paynter

31 December 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo