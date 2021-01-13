KFC BBL|10

Philippe, O'Keefe help Sixers topple cross-town rivals

A blistering, match-winning knock from young gun Josh Philippe was the icing on the for the Sydney Sixers after veteran Stephen O'Keefe's three wickets

Luke D'Anello

13 January 2021, 10:30 PM AEST

@LukeDAnello

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo