Neser fires before Bulls make inroads against Tassie

Bulls make early inroads after building big lead

Michael Neser gave national selectors another irresistible reminder of his all-round capabilities, adding a century to his five wickets as Queensland eyed off an opening round win against Tasmania in the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Neser took advantage of the platform laid by Bulls teammate Marnus Labuschagne (167) to crunch his maiden first class ton, taking Queensland to 529 and a big first-innings lead before tea on Monday.

In response Tasmania were 3-86 at stumps, still needing 193 runs to make Queensland bat again.

Neser blazes maiden century in Shield opener

After a watchful start, South African-born Neser loosened up to hit 19 fours and a six in an entertaining 121 from 168 balls at Adelaide's Gladys Elphick Park.

The 30-year-old has played two one-day internationals for Australia and was a Test squad member last season but has yet to be handed a Baggy Green.

That may change soon enough.

A zippy but accurate fast-medium paceman, Neser took 5-32 in Tasmania's first innings, including the first three wickets.

The performance has hardly come from the clouds either, his state figures in 2018-19 reading like the proverbial allrounder's dream: 481 runs at an average of 44 with five 50s and 33 wickets at 23.

Neser was eventually out looking for more quick runs on Monday, caught and bowled by Beau Webster to complete the Queensland innings.

Earlier, Jimmy Peirson compiled a useful 62 as the Queenslanders built nicely upon their lead.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Tasmanian bowlers with 3-99.

After a measured start of 0-25, the Tigers then found themselves in trouble, losing Alex Doolan (10), Charlie Wakim (11) and Ben McDermott (5) to slump to 3-60.

Jordan Silk (37 not out) and Jake Doran (16no) steadied the ship but it will take plenty more resolute batting on a fourth day pitch to prevent an outright Queensland win.

Queensland XI: Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson

Tasmania XI: Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (c, wk), Beau Webster, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith