Wonderkid Green's star rises further with another Shield ton

Green ton gives WA upper hand over Tasmania

Highly rated youngster Cameron Green has struck a mature century to put Western Australia in a strong position on the opening day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

The 20-year-old, touted as Australia's long-term Test allrounder, was unbeaten on 105 at stumps on Monday as the visitors reached 6-291 after being sent in on a Blundstone Arena green top.

Green, who came to the crease with WA wobbling at 3-43, was assured in defence and picked up his scoring late in the day.

Wonderkid Green posts third ton of Shield season

The 221-ball knock was his third ton this season.

Green almost came to grief in the nervous 90s, nearly running himself out risking a single to mid-off.

He found support from Sam Whiteman (53) and the Steve Smith-like Josh Philippe (63), who late in the day became the first scalp of debutant Nathan Ellis.

Whiteman, who shared a valuable 91-run stand with Green, became Jake Doran's maiden first-class victim in the middle session.

#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/rSBCcvg7EL How about this for a bowling change from Tim Paine? Jake Doran had never bowled before in any format, but needed just five balls to get the breakthrough! @MarshGlobal February 24, 2020

Bowling for first time at this level, Doran's medium pace had Whiteman edging to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who gloved four catches for the day.

The last-placed Tigers struck three blows in the morning session but toiled after that in the absence of spearhead and Australia A representative Jackson Bird.

Left-arm quick Sam Rainbird (3-50) struck a double blow after half an hour's play, removing out-of-touch former Test opener Cameron Bancroft (12) and the experienced Shaun Marsh (zero) in his first over.

The dismissal continued a horror Shield summer for Bancroft, who has not made it past 30 this season.