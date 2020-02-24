Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20
Wonderkid Green's star rises further with another Shield ton
Twenty-year-old leads the way for Western Australia on day one against Tasmania with third ton of the season
AAP
24 February 2020, 06:06 PM AEST
Highly rated youngster Cameron Green has struck a mature century to put Western Australia in a strong position on the opening day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.
The 20-year-old, touted as Australia's long-term Test allrounder, was unbeaten on 105 at stumps on Monday as the visitors reached 6-291 after being sent in on a Blundstone Arena green top.
Green, who came to the crease with WA wobbling at 3-43, was assured in defence and picked up his scoring late in the day.
The 221-ball knock was his third ton this season.
Green almost came to grief in the nervous 90s, nearly running himself out risking a single to mid-off.
He found support from Sam Whiteman (53) and the Steve Smith-like Josh Philippe (63), who late in the day became the first scalp of debutant Nathan Ellis.
Whiteman, who shared a valuable 91-run stand with Green, became Jake Doran's maiden first-class victim in the middle session.
Bowling for first time at this level, Doran's medium pace had Whiteman edging to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who gloved four catches for the day.
The last-placed Tigers struck three blows in the morning session but toiled after that in the absence of spearhead and Australia A representative Jackson Bird.
Left-arm quick Sam Rainbird (3-50) struck a double blow after half an hour's play, removing out-of-touch former Test opener Cameron Bancroft (12) and the experienced Shaun Marsh (zero) in his first over.
The dismissal continued a horror Shield summer for Bancroft, who has not made it past 30 this season.