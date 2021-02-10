Villani shines as Vics down NSW in star-studded clash

Match wrap: Classy Vics cruise past Breakers by eight wickets

A blazing century from Elyse Villani has powered a star-studded Victoria to a convincing eight-wicket win against the NSW Breakers.

Victoria opener Villani, recently voted by her peers as the Domestic Player of the Year, was in impeccable touch on a flat Junction Oval wicket, piercing the gaps with power to finish unbeaten on 135 from as many balls.

White-hot Villani burns Breakers with 135no

In pursuit of the Breakers' 241, Villani was clinical alongside captain Meg Lanning (52), who was in similarly impressive form, notching up a remarkable fifteenth WNCL half-century.

Sophie Molineux, who had earlier dismantled the NSW top order with 4-35, scored a free-flowing 39 (48) before falling to fellow Aussie allrounder Ashleigh Gardner.

Molineux restricts Breakers with four crucial wickets

From that point on, despite the best efforts of Lauren Cheatle (0-38 off 9 overs) and Hannah Darlington (0-37 off 9.4 overs) the Breakers bowlers were unable to break the formidable Villani-Lanning partnership until the game was safely in keeping, the Vics cruising to victory with 44 balls remaining.

Clinical Lanning controls run chase with fine 52

Earlier in the day, NSW opener Alyssa Healy elected to bowl first in the highly-anticipated contest between the stacked Victorian team and the competition's historically most successful team, and opening batter Rachael Haynes set the tone early, belting star allrounder Ellyse Perry for three perfectly-timed boundaries off the first three balls of the day.

Haynes settled into the crease nicely and took on the attacking role alongside Healy, with the opening pair untroubled early on and looking well placed to carry the Breakers to an imposing total.

Then Meg Lanning threw Molineux the ball.

The left-arm orthodox spinner, who thrives in the longer formats of the game, struck first in the 13th over with the crucial wicket of captain Healy, who smoked one into the hands of Lanning at cover.

Haynes celebrated her 46-ball half-century in the 15th over, but was stopped in her tracks by Molineux who took a simple return catch to dismiss the Australian vice-captain for a run-a-ball 60.

Haynes strokes crucial fifty against stacked Victorian attack

The canny spinner continued to turn the screws on the Breakers, and by the time she'd picked up the key scalps of first drop Tahlia Wilson (8) and Breakers debutant Erin Burns (1), the scales were well and truly tipped in favour of the hosts.

With the Breakers needing to steady at 5-193, dynamic allrounder Gardner strode to the crease and helped her side do exactly that, scoring a vital 61 (60) while Rachel Trenaman also dug in with 53 (73).

Gardner scores important 61 to propel Breakers

However, a collapse at the backend of the innings saw NSW lose 5-30 as they were bowled out for 241 – a total that proved well in the reaches of Victoria's outstanding batting unit.

The Breakers will have the chance to reap revenge on Friday, with the two teams meeting again at the same venue.