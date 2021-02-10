WNCL 2021

Villani shines as Vics down NSW in star-studded clash

Experienced openers one of five players to raise the bat from both sides but hosts have final say with impressive eight-wicket win in Melbourne

Emily Collin at Junction Oval, Melbourne

10 February 2021, 04:19 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo