Marsh One-Day Cup 2021-22

MCG clash washed out as Pattinson serves ban

Persistent rain in Melbourne has forced the one-day clash between Victoria and NSW to be abandoned without a ball being bowled

AAP

12 November 2021, 07:20 PM AEST

