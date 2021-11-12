MCG clash washed out as Pattinson serves ban

Victoria firebrand James Pattinson's suspension over a Marsh Sheffield Shield incident has effectively amounted to nothing after the one-day clash he was due to miss through suspension was washed out.

Play never got under way between Victoria and NSW as persistent rain fell at the MCG on Friday, with the match abandoned and the points split.

Two points were awarded to each side in their first match of the one-day competition after a delayed start to the season because of interstate border closures.

Pattinson was unavailable for the match after Cricket Australia ruled he had overstepped the mark in an on-field stoush with Daniel Hughes during the most recent Shield contest between the teams.

Hughes struck by Pattinson throw in fiery exchange

Pattinson was frustrated by Hughes as the Blues batter dug in on the final day of the match on Monday.

After one delivery, the former Test firebrand threw the ball towards Hughes, which hit the NSW opener on the foot.

Pattinson was found guilty by CA of throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner.

QUICK SINGLE Pattinson cops one match ban over Shield incident

He was suspended for the one-dayer and also fined his Shield match fee.

Pattinson is set to return for Victoria against NSW when the teams meet for a third time in a Shield contest this season, starting at the SCG on Friday.