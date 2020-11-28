LIVE: WBBL Final, Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder

The Rebel WBBL Final is being broadcast live in Australia on 7Mate & Fox Cricket as well as Kayo Sports & ABC Grandstand via cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

The Melbourne Stars will bat first against the Sydney Thunder in the Rebel WBBL final after captain Meg Lanning won the toss at North Sydney Oval.

Both teams are heading in unchanged on a sweltering Sydney evening, with the Stars looking to claim their maiden WBBL crown and the Thunder their first since the inaugural tournament in 2015-16.

The Thunder’s team includes two teenagers alongside the considerable international experience of captain Rachael Haynes, England captain Heather Knight and batter Tammy Beaumont, and South Africa quick Shabnim Ismail.

Haynes is backing her younger players to rise to the occasion against a Stars team that finished on top of the table, and which cruised to an eight-wicket win over the Thunder during the regular season.

"When you’re a little bit younger, there’s a bit of fearlessness to how you go about playing in big moments and we saw that last night," Haynes said.

"They were pretty excited lats night, we all were.

"From my perspective it’s about riding the momentum now.

"You don’t want to stop that when you’ve got good energy around the group, so it’s important to carry that on."

Lanning has come full circle, returning to the club she captained through the first two seasons, and will be appearing in her first WBBL final.

She has captained Australia to three World Cup wins but said taking out her first WBBL title would be a special achievement.

"It would be really special to be able to get over the line against the Thunder," Lanning said on Friday.

"The WBBL has come a long way from when we started six years ago and it’s been a real driving force behind the growth of the women's game.

"I’ve always had the aim to win the title … watching the finals in the past I’ve been very jealous of those who have been involved, you want be part of finals and big games.

"I’ve always wanted to ply in one and wished to be there on the last day, so it’s really exciting we’ve got the opportunity to do that."

Stars XI: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day

Thunder XI: Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates