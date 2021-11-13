Weber WBBL|07

Dynamite Darcie attacks as Strikers jump into top four

Young gun Darcie Brown put on another dominant bowling display alongside an unbeaten 44 from Dane van Niekerk, as the Adelaide Strikers charged to victory over the Hobart Hurricanes

Anna Pavlou

13 November 2021, 07:16 PM AEST

@Annalyst_Sports

