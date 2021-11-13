Dynamite Darcie attacks as Strikers jump into top four

Brown, van Niekerk lead as Strikers dismantle Hurricanes

Adelaide Strikers speedster Darcie Brown’s three-wicket haul helped her side bowl out the Hobart Hurricanes for 94 in Mackay, sealing a 48-run win and keeping their finals hopes alive in WBBL|07.

The Strikers, notwithstanding their slow start with bat in hand, were comprehensive in dismantling the Hurricanes, led by efficient bowling performances from Brown (3-19) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-15), and an unbeaten 44 runs from Dane van Niekerk.

Despite an economical bowling display from Molly Strano (2-23) and Sasha Moloney (0-14), as well as Tayla Vlaeminck (1-16 and 17 runs), the Hurricanes could not make up the deficit with the bat, falling 48 runs short of securing their fourth win of the season.

Dynamite Darcie strikes again with ball in hand

The Hurricanes were on the front foot early with ball in hand, with Vlaeminck removing Katie Mack (1) in the first over.

A 47-run partnership between Proteas teammates van Niekerk and Laura Wolvaardt allowed their side to find their feet, but boundaries proved hard to come by.

The Strikers were held to 35 runs in the powerplay, below their 45-run average, despite back-to-back boundaries in the sixth over.

Strano picked up the key wicket of Wolvaardt (25 off 25), caught behind by Hurricanes captain Rachel Priest, and Strikers continued their struggle to break through the Hurricanes’ inner circle, passing 100 runs in the 16th over.

Van Niekerk found the boundary five times in her 38-ball innings but was dismissed on 44, ending her 38-run partnership with Tahlia McGrath (38no).

A late boost from McGrath and Bridget Patterson saw Adelaide add 54 runs off the final 36 balls.

Seventeen runs came off Nicola Carey’s (1-43) final over, taking the Strikers to 4-142. Carey’s consolation prize came in the final ball, with Patterson (25 off 17) caught behind.

The Strikers made their mark immediately with ball in hand, dismissing Naomi Stalenberg for two, caught at point by Patterson; the Hurricanes unable to improve their average opening partnership of 11.

Priest (5) fell victim to a Darcie Brown full toss just two overs later.

A handful of dropped opportunities for the Strikers’ field was made up when Maddie Penna caught Mignon du Preez for 21, and a direct wicket hit run-out from Wellington dismissed Carey (8 off 14).

One ball later, Brown collected her third wicket, cleaning up Richa Ghosh (4 off 5) and setting the tone for the second half of the innings.

The Hurricanes could not make a comeback, with Strano (12) the next to fall to the economical Schutt, and Moloney went a ball later, caught and bowled by van Niekerk.

Wellington got in on the action, removing Angelina Genford (8 off 12) and Vlaeminck (17 off 14).

The Hurricanes were all out for 94 in 18.2 overs.

Hobart look ahead to their match against ladder leader Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday, while the Strikers meet Brisbane Heat on Sunday.