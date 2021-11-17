Weber WBBL|07

Mooney, Devine class outlasts Strikers’ late surge

Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine have notched two more half-centuries as they guided Perth Scorchers to a 12-run win over Adelaide Strikers, despite an unbeaten fifty from Katie Mack

Anna Pavlou

17 November 2021, 02:36 PM AEST

@Annalyst_Sports

