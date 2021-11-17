Mooney, Devine class outlasts Strikers’ late surge

Scorchers secure finals as Strikers on brink

Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine hit half-centuries as the Perth Scorchers shot to the top of the Weber WBBL table, holding off a gallant Strikers fightback led by Katie Mack to win by 12 runs.

FULL SCORECARD

Mack’s unbeaten 84 threatened to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the final overs, but the Scorchers held their nerve at the death to take home the Faith Thomas Trophy and kick off WBBL|07’s First Nations Round.

The Strikers wasted early opportunities to remove the dangerous duo of Mooney and Devine in the powerplay, with the Scorchers captain dropped in the opening over, and the pair belted seven boundaries to pass 50 runs by the sixth over.

Mooney's golden run continues with 78

It was all about the records for the Scorchers, as Mooney, in her 100th game, backed up her unbeaten 83 last game by striking her 1000th run since moving to the Perth Scorchers in the seventh over.

She brought up her 35th WBBL half-century in the 12th over and the 100-run partnership five balls later.

Devine followed, reaching her 3000th WBBL career run in the 13th over and her half-century seven balls later. The pair continued their unforgiving display, finding the boundary 18 times across their 137-run stand.

QUICK SINGLE Athapaththu exit poses Perth problems as finals loom

The Strikers bowlers were unable to make inroads until the 17th over, when Megan Schutt removed Devine for 61 off 52. The runs began to slow, before Mooney (78 off 53) was caught by Jemma Barsby off Sarah Coyte.

Heather Graham’s 22 off 11, headed by two sixes and Alana King’s six off three, pushed the Scorchers to a large 3-177, despite the late fightback from Coyte (1-27) and Schutt (1-31), as well as economical figures from Darcie Brown (0-14 off three overs).

The Strikers suffered an early blow, with Dane van Niekerk (5) removed by her wife Marizanne Kapp for the second time in WBBL|07.

Devine excites with half century and 3000th WBBL run

But Mack and Laura Wolvaardt settled by the sixth over, combining for a quick-fire 90 off 58 partnership.

Wolvaardt was dismissed by Devine before she became even more dangerous for 40 off 28. Mack responded and remained the only Strikers shining light, notching a massive unbeaten 84 off 61, including 10 boundaries.

Mack attacks with unbeaten 84 for Strikers

Tahlia McGrath briefly joined the run chase but was caught for 14, and Bridget Patterson fell soon after for six. The chase continued until the last over, with Amanda-Jade Wellington’s creativity being found out when she was caught by Devine for just four, as Adelaide ended the match 12 runs short of their seventh WBBL|07 victory.

The Strikers and Scorchers now must face off against the Sixers and Stars to round out their seasons; the Scorchers have sealed their spot in finals while the Strikers need one more win to cement their position in the top four.