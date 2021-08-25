Shaheen's career best helps Pakistan square the series

A maiden 10-wicket haul from Shaheen Shah Afridi has led Pakistan to a 109-run victory over West Indies on the final day of the second Test, to level their two-match series at 1-1.

Shaheen took 4-43 as Pakistan dismissed the hosts for 219 in their second innings as they chased 329 to win.

The left-armer claimed the last wicket of the match, sealing Pakistan's victory when he dismissed Joshua Da Silva after tea on the fifth day.

That gave Shaheen, who took a career-best 6-51 in the first innings, a match haul of 10-94 and a total of 18 wickets in the series at an average of 11.28.

"It's such a great day for us. It's a team effort," the 21-year-old fast bowler said.

"The team needed me to step up and it was good for me that I delivered this time."

Rain prevented any play on day two with Pakistan also having to endure tense rain breaks as they chased victory to draw the series after West Indies won the tense first Test by one wicket.

This time the hosts were always up against it after resuming at 1-49 on the final day, 280 runs shy of a record-breaking run chase at Sabina Park.

After losing four wickets in the first session, the Windies had all but given up the chase and set themselves the equally difficult task of batting through the long fifth day when drizzle began to fall near tea.

They were 7-159 at that point and, with more than 40 overs left in the day, rain and the possibility of bad light later were their best allies.

But the break proved relatively brief: tea was taken early, the covers were dried and gingerly lifted, and the outfield was made fit for play to resume.

Shaheen claimed two of the three wickets Pakistan needed in the final session.

West Indies again were plagued by inconsistency during this series, bowled out for only 150 in the first innings of this Test, in reply to Pakistan's 9-302 declared.

They surpassed 200 in only two of four innings in the series.

"Obviously in this game the first innings total let us down," captain Kraigg Brathwaite said.

"We were behind the eight ball from then on.

"Confidence is what we need ... Test cricket is never easy, it's just a mindset, and the sooner we get to that the better.

"Being able to get through tough periods is key for us."