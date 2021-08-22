West Indies v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Rain washes out day two of Windies-Pakistan Test

No play was possible as rain played havoc with the second day of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park

AP

22 August 2021, 09:50 AM AEST

