Rain washes out day two of Windies-Pakistan Test

Rain and a wet outfield have prevented a ball being bowled on day two of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park.

Numerous efforts were made to start play throughout the day but returning showers and a damp playing area eventually led umpires to call off play for the day just after 4pm.

It was a stark contrast to play on the opening day, where three players were forced to leave the field due to the sweltering conditions.

QUICK SINGLE Extreme heat takes a toll as Pakistan fight in Jamaica

Pakistan, who were asked to bat, remained on their overnight score of 4-212 in the first innings with Mohammad Rizwan 22 not out and Faheem Ashraf on 23.

Rain began before the start of play on Saturday, eventually washing out the morning session.

Lunch was taken early at 11.30am as rain continued to fall.

Captains Kraigg Brathwaite (WI) and Babar Azam (PAK) speak to the umpires on a frustrating day // Getty

Showers abated during the lunch break and umpires made a ground inspection but found conditions too wet to allow play to begin.

Throughout the day ground staff played a cat-and-mouse game with the rain which seemed to return as soon as efforts were made to lift the covers or dry the outfield.

Dropped catches hurt Pakistan as Windies win by one wicket

Tea was taken at 2.15pm in the hope of getting in some play in an extended final session.

The umpires made more ground inspections after tea before finally ruling - after discussion with the captains - that the wet outfield and sporadic rain would not allow play to begin.

Play will begin 30 minutes early on day three and 98 overs will have to be bowled in the day.

The West Indies won a tense first Test by one wicket to lead the two-match series.