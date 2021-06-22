West Indies v South Africa Tests - Men's

Stunning catch seals Maharaj hat-trick in SA series sweep

South Africa complete a 2-0 series win over the West Indies thanks to a hat-trick from spinner Keshav Maharaj

Reuters

22 June 2021, 07:22 AM AEST

