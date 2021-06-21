West Indies v South Africa Tests - Men's

Dogged van der Dussen digs Proteas out of trouble

Windies pace attack fights back but Rassie van der Dussen and Kagiso Rabada help South Africa to set a fourth-innings target of 324 in second Test

PA

21 June 2021, 09:57 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo