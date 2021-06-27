Windies flex their muscles ahead of Australia series

Evin Lewis smashed a quickfire 71, including a half century from just 22 balls, to steer the West Indies to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first of five Twenty20 internationals.

As Australia's men's team prepares to fly to the Caribbean for their white-ball series next month, a star-studded Windies side flexed their muscles against the Proteas.

Evin Lewis dominated the run chase // Getty

After being sent into bat, South Africa managed a below-par score of 6-160 from their 20 overs on a good batting wicket.

The hosts reached their target with 30 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

Lewis needed just 35 balls for his 71, sharing partnerships of 85 for the opening wicket with Andre Fletcher (30 from 19 balls) and 39 for the second with Chris Gayle.

When Lewis was out in the 12th over, the West Indies were 2-124 and within sight of victory.

Gayle and Andre Russell then put on an unbroken 37-run partnership for the third wicket that rounded off the run chase in just 15 overs.

Gayle finished with 34 not out from 24 balls and Russell was 23 from 12 deliveries.

Making the victory even more impressive was the fact power hitters Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder were not required to bat.

The West Indies' innings included 15 sixes, seven of which were hit by Lewis.

"I was confident today and backing my ability," Lewis said.

"This wicket is excellent for batting, it's important to cash in.

"We felt they were 30 or 40 runs short because these were excellent conditions.

"Andre Fletcher and I just tried to get a good start in the Powerplay, most importantly, and then try and build from there to get the victory."

It's the wicket celebration for us! Fantastic Fabian records his T20I career best figures of 2/18 (4 overs) in the 1st CG Insurance T20I v South Africa! pic.twitter.com/rutmfKkFx6 June 26, 2021

Saturday's match, the first to be played at St George's in Grenada, was also the first between the West Indies and South Africa since the 2016 Cricket World Cup, which the West Indies won.

South Africa made a solid start, led by the in-form Quinton de Kock who hit 37 from 24 balls and were 2-95 in the 11th over.

Though Rassie van der Dussen batted through the last half of the innings to make 56 from 38 balls, the innings lost momentum.

Fabian Allen was the pick of the Windies bowlers // Getty

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen bowled well early and took 2-18 from four overs while Dwayne Bravo (2-30) stifled any late rally, taking two wickets with consecutive balls in the 19th over.

An under-manned Australian side will play five T20s against the Windies in St Lucia from July 10 to 17 before the tour concludes with three ODIs in Barbados on July 21, 23 and 25.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

First T20: July 9, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 10, 9.30am AEST)

Second T20: July 10, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 11 9.30am AEST)

Third T20: July 12, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 13, 9.30am AEST)

Fourth T20: July 14, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 15, 9.30am AEST)

Fifth T20: July 16, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 17, 9.30am AEST)

First ODI: July 20, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30pm D/N (July 21, 4.30am AEST)

Second ODI: July 22, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30pm D/N (July 23, 4.30am AEST)

Third ODI: July 24, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30pm D/N (July 25, 4.30am AEST)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.