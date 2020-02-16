WNCL 2019-20

WA end Breakers dynasty with maiden WNCL final win

Nicole Bolton starred with bat and ball to lead WA to a historic, 42-run win against the NSW Breakers in the WNCL Final at North Sydney Oval

Emily Collin

16 February 2020, 07:26 PM AEST

