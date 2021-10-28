Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Green, Cartwright fifties punish under-strength SA

Cameron Green continued his warm-up for the Ashes with another half-century while Hilton Cartwright top-scored against a South Australia attack that lost Brendan Doggett to a side strain

AAP

28 October 2021, 09:35 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo