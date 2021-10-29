Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

WA close in after Redbacks batting collapse

South Australian opener Henry Hunt posted a century and pulled off a crucial run-out, but WA are still in the box seat in the Sheffield Shield clash in Perth

AAP

29 October 2021, 09:00 PM AEST

