England v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Crawley double ton leads England's total domination

Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler and James Anderson combine to make it one-way traffic leaving Pakistan plenty of work to do to stay in the Test

Dave Middleton

23 August 2020, 07:20 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo