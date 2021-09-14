ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Hayden joins Pakistan's T20 World Cup bid

Aussie legend and South Africa seamer Vernon Philander have signed on to coach Pakistan through their T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE

AAP

14 September 2021, 07:07 AM AEST

