Mott re-signs as Aussies add Sawyer to coaching stocks

Matthew Mott will remain at the helm of Australia's world champion women's team for another two years, while Sydney Sixers head coach Ben Sawyer has been locked in as the team's new pace bowling coach.

Sawyer, who has previously toured with the Australian squad as an assistant coach on a part-time basis, takes on a new full-time role that will see him work alongside current assistant Shelley Nitschke.

His appointment to the national side means he will step down from the Sydney Sixers after six seasons and two WBBL titles, as well as his role as NSW Breakers assistant coach.

Mott has been at the helm of Australia since 2015, overseeing two T20 World Cup wins, three successful Ashes campaigns and a record 24-game ODI winning streak in that time.

His latest contract extension will see him remain in the top job until at least September 2023, a period that includes next year's ODI World Cup in New Zealand, the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2023 Ashes in the United Kingdom.

First on the agenda, however, is a blockbuster season on home soil featuring a multi-format showdown against India in September and October, before Australia defend the Ashes early next year.

"As a team there's a lot of stuff in front of us to be excited about and I'm looking forward to being a part of it," Mott said.

"Obviously we play India to start off the summer and the Ashes is a massive series for us, but the one-day World Cup in March has been a key driver of the team over the past few years after a disappointing result at the 2017 event in England.

"There's a lot to look forward to over the next few years, including our first Commonwealth Games appearance, so it's a really exciting time to be involved."

Sawyer, who confirmed to cricket.com.au his interest in the assistant coaching role last month, beat out a strong field of candidates for the newly created position.

He will oversee Australia's strong crop of pace talent, including recent debutante Darcie Brown, an 18-year-old tearaway quick who broke into the Australia XI during their tour of New Zealand in March.

Ben Oliver, CA's Executive General Manager of High Performance and National Teams, pointed to Sawyer's previous success with the Australian group as the reason behind his appointment.

Sawyer toured with the Australian team between 2018-2020 and was part of the coaching staff that oversaw their victories at the 2018 and 2020 T20 World Cups, and the 2019 Ashes.

"We had some incredibly strong candidates apply for the role and it was a tough decision, but Ben thoroughly deserves the opportunity having already had such a positive impact in his previous stint with the side," Oliver said.

"He's played a key role in developing what is a world-class bowling group and with over a decade of high-level coaching experience, Ben is a great addition who will complement Matthew, Shelley and the support staff."

2021-22 Women's International Season

Commonwealth Bank Women's Series v India

Sep 19: First ODI, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

Sep 22: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 24: Third ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, WACA Ground (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 9: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 11: Third T20, North Sydney Oval

Commonwealth Bank Women's Ashes v England

Jan 27-30: Test match, Manuka Oval

Feb 4: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 6: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 10: Third T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 13: First ODI, Adelaide Oval

Feb 16: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Feb 19: Third ODI, Junction Oval