Wade confirmed as Aussie skipper in Finch absence

In case you don't know me: Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade has been confirmed as Australia's captain for the five-match T20 International series against Bangladesh.

Aaron Finch left the Aussies' bio-secure bubble for their tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh, flying home from Barbados last month and will have a minor surgical procedure on his injured right knee in a bid to be fit for the T20 World Cup later this year.

QUICK SINGLE Knee surgery to have Finch flying before T20 World Cup

With regular vice-captain Pat Cummins among a host of senior players absent from the white-ball campaigns, Alex Carey took over from Finch in the recent one-day internationals against the Windies.

But Wade will lead Australia in what could be the team's final T20 matches before the World Cup.

The 33-year-old, who took over from Carey as the T20 side's first-choice gloveman last year, became the 11th man to lead the Aussies in the format when Finch missed a solitary game at home against India last summer while Cummins was being rested.

Windies ODIs | Wade guides Australia home to clinch series

Carey could still play against Bangladesh as a specialist batter, as he did in their recent T20 series defeat to the Windies in St Lucia, but will likely be squeezed back out of the side when the likes of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell return unless he can dominate the home side's spinners on turning pitches in Dhaka.

Wade has captained extensively at domestic level with Victoria, Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes.

"As I've said previously we've got a really experienced group and I'm happy to take the reins from Finchy … At my age it doesn't worry me too much," Wade told cricket.com.au last month.

More to come

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (c), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (c), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain

(all matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

First T20: August 3, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Second T20: August 4, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Third T20: August 6, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Fourth T20: August 7, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Fifth T20: August 9, 6pm (10pm AEST)