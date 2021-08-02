Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Wade confirmed as Aussie skipper in Finch absence

With Aaron Finch finch missing with a knee injury, Australia have confirmed Matthew Wade as skipper for Australia's five-match T20 showdown with Bangladesh

Louis Cameron in Dhaka

2 August 2021, 01:29 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

