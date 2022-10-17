ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

'That looked horrible': Wade admits fault in Wood run-in

Australia’s T20 ‘keeper concedes he did not realise until afterwards that he had pushed Mark Wood in a controversial caught and bowled attempt

Louis Cameron in Brisbane

17 October 2022, 08:57 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo