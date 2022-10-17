'That looked horrible': Wade admits fault in Wood run-in

Wade and Wood collide in caught-and-bowled attempt

Matthew Wade admits he was in the wrong in his controversial run-in with Mark Wood last week and suggested he would have walked off with no complaint had he been given out.

England captain Jos Buttler did not appeal after Wade made contact with Wood during a T20I in Perth, preventing the bowler from effecting a catch or a run-out in an incident the Australian wicketkeeper conceded "looked horrible" after seeing replays.

Mitch Marsh jokingly called him ‘old Dusty Martin’ in reference to the Australian rules footballer famous for his one-armed fend-offs. Wade incidentally had been a promising junior footballer growing up in Hobart.

The 34-year-old explained he had been left dazed by the blow (he had top-edged the Wood bouncer into his helmet before his arm made contact with him) but insisted he had not consciously intended to stop the dismissal.

"That looked horrible when I saw it after the game," Wade told cricket.com.au's The Unplayable Podcast ahead of Australia’s T20 World Cup title defence. "It was one of those things that just happened so fast.

"I think Kane Richardson said to me when I got off the ground, 'You pushed him, basically'. I was like, 'No, I didn't'. And then I saw the replay and I was like, 'Well, yeah, I did'.

Wade reveals what teammate told him about 'shepherd'

"(Wood bowling at) 150 (kph), decent crowd – at first I didn't know if I hit it. It hit me in the head hard, it rung my bell a little bit, (I) went to run down the wicket, Davey (Warner) sent me back, I turned and saw point running in.

"Then I wasn't sure if I was going to get run out or where the actual ball was. It all just happened literally like that. And then next minute, I was on the ground, looked up and the ball was like coming down.

"So yeah, it didn't look great."

Both Buttler, who had converged on the ball from his wicketkeeping position, and Wood appeared aggrieved in the moment but neither appealed, with Buttler saying later he had been unsighted and did not want to create a controversy.

'Just get on with the game': Buttler on Wood-Wade collision

"I had my eyes on the ball the whole time, so I didn't really see what happened," England's skipper told reporters. "We've only just got to Australia too so I thought, just carry on in the game."

No Australian has ever been out obstructing the field and just 11 batters have gone out that way in the history of men's international cricket.

Wade, who was behind the stumps when Ben Stokes was contentiously given out in that fashion in a one-dayer in 2015, said he would not have protested had he been given out.

QUICK SINGLE Why Buttler didn't appeal for Wade obstruction

"If I had a conscious thought of doing it, then I'd be regrettable for doing it," he continued.

"But at the time, there's just so much happening and getting hit in the head with the bloke bowing 150ks at you – things go in fast forward.

"Now looking back on it, I can see like all these things happened. It was chaos out there.

"If they had appealed and I saw it on the replay, so be it, I would have walked off the ground, there's not much I could do about it."

