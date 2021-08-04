Wade set for UK summer after signing county deal

Matthew Wade has penned a county deal what will see him ply his trade for Worcestershire across all three formats next year.

The Australia wicketkeeper-batter has been recruited primarily as a batsman and is expected to be deployed in the top five through the 2022 county season.

The 33-year-old has previously only appeared in England’s domestic T20 competition for Birmingham Bears, and Worcestershire expect Wade will spend the entire 2022 season in the United Kingdom with his young family.

"I’m really looking forward to joining up with what’s an exciting group of players at Worcestershire for next season," Wade, who is currently standing in as Australia T20 captain on their tour of Bangladesh, said in a statement released by Worcestershire.

"I have always wanted to experience the challenge of a full season of County Cricket, and I jumped at the opportunity to join Worcestershire as soon as it came about.

"New Road is one of the world’s most recognisable cricket grounds, and I loved playing there as part of the Ashes tour in 2019.

"I can’t wait to get going."

Worcestershire cricket steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon said snaring the signature of the Australian was "a signal of intent" from the club, who hope to draw on Wade’s experience both with the bat and as a leader to help develop their young talent.

Wade experienced success on UK soil during the 2019 Ashes, when he struck Test centuries at Edgbaston and The Oval.

"He is a real hard-nosed batter in red-ball cricket and a dangerous striker in white-ball cricket," Pridgeon said.

"We think he will add a lot to our group and will be particularly helpful for the young players.

"He is a real winner, he knows how to win, and we feel that will rub off on some of the young lads and be good for their development.

"Matthew has also got a lot of captaincy experience, which will undoubtedly come in helpful to the likes of Joe Leach, Ben Cox and Jake Libby and people like that.

"He is bringing his wife and children with him. He says he is looking forward to the experience of being part of a club for those six months.

"We have been conscious that we needed something at the top of the order to spark us.

"He gives us a lot in all three competitions, and it is a sign of our intent to try and to continue to improve."