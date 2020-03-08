ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Monster MCG crowd a 'game changer'

Huge attendance sets the bar high for the next major sporting event, says former captain Alex Blackwell

AAP

8 March 2020, 10:56 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo