Lanning says Cup delay will make Australia stronger

Australia's skipper says postponement of ODI event will allow the Australians to further refine their 50-over game

Laura Jolly

25 August 2020, 03:33 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo