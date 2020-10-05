CommBank ODIs v New Zealand

Ice-cool hundred queen becomes greatest ODI chaser

Meg Lanning becomes the women's game's most prolific scorer in ODI run chases with yet another clinical ton

Adam Burnett at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

5 October 2020, 07:49 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo