Stars align as Lanning flags Melbourne return for WBBL

Aussies well-placed for World Cup despite COVID: Lanning

Meg Lanning has all-but confirmed her return to the Melbourne Stars for the coming Rebel WBBL season after a three-season stint with the Perth Scorchers.

Big Bash clubs are unable to officially sign players while a contracting embargo is in place, meaning the Australian skipper was unable to officially confirm the move when speaking to reporters today.

"I've had a bit of time to think through where I want to be for next year WBBL wise and In my mind, I've worked out what I want to do," Lanning said.

"But obviously with the embargo period still in place, nothing official can take place."

'We played twice in one day!': Lanning tracks WBBL rise

The Melbourne-based batter returned to training with the Victoria women's team this week and says the lure of remaining at home over the WBBL period had weighed heavily in her thinking.

"It was just around where I want to be for that period, with the international schedule being quite busy, and spending a bit of time away from home," Lanning said.

"I really enjoyed my time in Perth for the three years, and it's just weighing up whether I'm willing to spend six weeks away from home again or (being) back in Melbourne.

"It's just weighing up that. The WBBL, no matter where you play, is a really good challenge and a really enjoyable tournament to play in."

The Stars have struggled in Lanning's absence, languishing in the bottom two for the past three seasons following Lanning's shock move west ahead of WBBL|03, and currently have only five players on their books for 2020-21.

Best of Meg Lanning from the Aussie summer

Stars allrounder Annabel Sutherland says the club had lacked senior leadership in Lanning's absence.

"I haven't spoken to (Lanning) about it but if she were to come it'd be pretty good to have the Australian captain a part of the group," Sutherland said last week.

"It'd certainly be a big boost for our batting line-up and I guess leadership as a whole is probably something we've lacked over the last few years.

"Having someone like Meg would be very exciting so hopefully those rumours are true."

After coming out of contract with the Scorchers at the end of WBBL|05, Lanning had put her T20 playing future on the backburner to focus on leading Australia to the T20 World Cup final in March.

Champions, again! Aussies create history on home soil

With the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic being felt shortly after that tournament, Lanning said the enforced break had given her time to think, as well as working towards her Level 3 coaching badge and starting a business degree.

"Timing-wise coming off the World Cup it was not too bad. I've enjoyed the break and the chance to spend some time at home and do all the normal things you forget about when away on tour," Lanning said.

"I haven't hit a cricket ball in eight weeks. It's been a while, and I was looking forward to that break after the World Cup.

"I've been exercising a fair bit to keep me sane but it's nice to get back into training now."

Australia's women have been scheduled to meet New Zealand in a T20 series in late September, but the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus and closed Queensland borders mean, like the men's team, there will be no training camps at Brisbane's Bupa National Cricket Centre this winter.

"At this stage, we anticipate the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled (early next year) but have to wait and see how that plays out," Lanning said.

Why Meg Lanning loves leading the nation

"We've got a plan in place for what it looks like but also fully understanding things can change pretty quick.

"We're going to fully immerse ourselves in the state programme over the next few months, there's no Australian camps in Brisbane because we can't get there. But here in Victoria we've got great facilities, we're looking forward to being involved in the state programme which is something we've not been able to do for a number of years given our schedule.

"We're well prepared, we've got enough resources to get done what we need to and then adjust to what our schedule gives us.

"The group we've got, we've played a lot of cricket together over a long period of time and if it (the coronavirus) means we've only got a short time to prepare and get ready (for the World Cup), I've got no doubt we'll be able to do that. We'll be ready to go."

With Big Bash games potentially being played in closed stadiums, the possibility of the men's and women's competitions realigning has been raised as a cost-saving measure.

Lanning is open to a return to BBL-WBBL doubleheaders and multiple matches in consecutive days if necessary, saying "we just want to play cricket".

Megastar miracle! Lanning pulls off stunning run chase

But she's hopeful the momentum behind women's cricket isn't wasted after she led Australia to victory in the T20 World Cup final in March before 86,000 fans at the MCG.

"I don't think it'll be a massive impact," Lanning said. "Luckily for us, it was actually the last big tournament that got played.

"It's sort of the last one in everyone's memories and it was such a great event. Hopefully, it's not all lost."

As CA's belt tightens moving forward due to the virus, Lanning acknowledged the players would invariably have to step up and mentor one another.

"The resources are going to be a little bit less than what we're probably used to," she said.

"We're going to have to take up some of that coaching area as players and help each other out."