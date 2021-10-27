She's back! Schutt's return to create selection dilemma

Australia star Megan Schutt is set to make her Weber WBBL return in time for the Adelaide Strikers’ blockbuster showdown with Perth Scorchers on Saturday.

The Strikers sit third on the table with two wins, one loss and a washout, and face a stern test at Perth's Lilac Hill against an in-form Scorchers outfit, who sit just below them on net run rate.

QUICK SINGLE 'Bewildered' Sixers lose Burns for entire WBBL season

Pace spearhead Schutt has not played at the elite level since the end of Australia's tour of New Zealand in April, having missed the recent multi-format series against India following the premature arrival of her first child with wife Jess.

"She's available for selection, we're just waiting on some paperwork at the moment," Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath told reporters on Adelaide on Wednesday.

"She's going to be an awesome inclusion, so fingers crossed we'll welcome her back with open arms and she'll only strengthen our side."

Schutt remained on parental leave through the first leg of Weber WBBL in Tasmania, spending valuable time with Jess and baby Rylee, who has now been released from hospital.

Her likely return for the weekend's double-header is set to create a selection dilemma for Strikers coach Luke Williams.

The 28-year-old would walk into any team in the world – creating a formidable pace attack alongside McGrath, Darcie Brown and Sarah Coyte – while leg-spinners Amanda-Jade Wellington and Dane van Niekerk are a lock in the XI.

Hat-trick! Brown destroys the Heat in Launceston

Spinner Jemma Barsby could well be the player who makes way; the Strikers have a third leg-spin option in their side in allrounder Maddie Penna but her prowess with bat in hand should see her retain her spot.

"That's a really good problem to have when you've got so much competition for spots," McGrath said.

"Whoever misses out will be really unlucky. But I'm pretty happy to have Schutt back on the park with me."

Schutt has been playing for club side Sturt in recent weeks; in an ominous sign ahead of her WBBL return she returned figures of 1-1 from four overs in a T20 against Adelaide University on Sunday.

"She's the ultimate professional, she's been playing a bit of club cricket and she's been (training) with our Emerging Scorpions program," McGrath said.

"She's been telling me about all the PBs she's been hitting in the gym, so she's ready to go … we know exactly what we'll get from ‘Shooter’, she's one of the best in the world for a reason."

Simply Devine: Scorchers gun whacks third WBBL ton

The Scorchers are coming off an 81-run victory over Sydney Thunder, which saw star openers Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney put on 173 for the first wicket, with Devine scoring a whirlwind 101.

McGrath is familiar with both players, having previously played alongside Devine at the Strikers, while she and Mooney shared several prolific partnerships for Australia in the recent series against India.

Aussies keep record streak alive in dramatic finish

"It's going to be a tough game, they've got a really good list," the Strikers captain said.

"Their opening partnership of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney, they're two of the best batters in the world.

"We'll come up with some plans but we're really comfortable with the cricket we're playing at the moment and we'll go into the game full of confidence.

"I've batted alongside both (Devine and Mooney) quite a bit, especially Moons recently and they're quality batters, it's going to be a serious contest."

The Strikers fly to Perth on Thursday and will meet the Scorchers on Saturday before taking on the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.