Gades sign English Jones, Barsby joins Strikers

Melbourne Renegades have confirmed their first overseas signing of the upcoming WBBL season, recruiting uncapped English allrounder Eve Jones, while Adelaide Strikers have lured Jemma Barsby from the Scorchers.

Jones joins the Renegades after a standout domestic season in the United Kingdom, where she captained the Central Sparks and featured for Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

She was the fourth-highest run scorer in the 100-ball competition, striking 233 runs at 29.12, and the most prolific scorer yet to have played an international match. The 29-year-old was the leading run-scorer in the 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup with 276 runs at an average of 55.2 and sat third in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with 299 runs at an average of 42.7.

The left-handed, top-order batter will slot into a line-up already containing Australia allrounder Sophie Molineux and former international Jess Duffin, and said she was excited to test herself with the Renegades. "Playing in the WBBL is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and I’m really excited to have that opportunity," Jones said. "I’ve watched the Big Bash on the TV for a number of years now. It looks like a fantastic competition – it’s a big stage, there’s world-class players and there’s so much support behind it."

Jones is the first international batter confirmed by the Renegades, who have two overseas spots to fill. Last summer they fielded Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu; of those, Lee will definitely not return, after the Hurricanes announced this week they had signed the South African, only for her to withdraw from the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Strikers have signed allrounder Jemma Barsby from the Perth Scorchers.

A middle-order batter who typically bowls off-spin but has proven to be ambidextrous with the occasional left-arm delivery, Barsby plays for South Australia in state cricket after shifting from Queensland ahead of last summer.

The Strikers will be her third WBBL club, the 25-year-old was an inaugural member of the Brisbane Heat squad and was part of their title-winning squad in WBBL|04.

"Jemma has impressed everyone in Adelaide since crossing to join the Scorpions last season and so we are delighted to sign her as a Striker," Adelaide coach Luke Williams said.

"She gives us plenty of options with both bat and ball and in doing so adds experience, strength and depth to our squad."

The Renegades have just two international spots left to announce, with all local places confirmed.

The Strikers have five spots to confirm, including one overseas.

Melbourne Renegades WBBL|07 squad so far: Sophie Molineux* (c), Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellen Falconer, Holly Ferling, Poppy Gardner, Ella Hayward, Eve Jones (Eng), Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Wareham*, Courtney Webb

Adelaide Strikers WBBL|07 squad so far: Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown*, Sarah Coyte, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath*, Tegan McPharlin, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

* Australia contracted player